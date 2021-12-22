Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.21 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

