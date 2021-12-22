Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 14,532 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

