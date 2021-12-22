Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.33 Million in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 737 shares of company stock worth $150,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.29. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $189.84 and a one year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

