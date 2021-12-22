Amalgamated Bank Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

