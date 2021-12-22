Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $479.64 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $310.62 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

