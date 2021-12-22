Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $56,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $224.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

