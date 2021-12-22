Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 33.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.43. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

