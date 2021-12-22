GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45.

