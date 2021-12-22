Signaturefd LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,657,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

