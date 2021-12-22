Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

