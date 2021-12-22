Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,207 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Best Buy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 104,813 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

BBY stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

