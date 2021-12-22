Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

