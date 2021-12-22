Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 92,502 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 145.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,454,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,428,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,554,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABCL opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.