Head to Head Contrast: Bumble (BMBL) and Its Competitors

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bumble to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bumble alerts:

53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bumble and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 22.20 Bumble Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 1.93

Bumble’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bumble and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 Bumble Competitors 958 3966 8316 272 2.58

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $58.13, suggesting a potential upside of 67.85%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bumble beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.