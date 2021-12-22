Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 101,860 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 101,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

EXPE stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,177,711. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

