Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in State Street by 110.2% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after purchasing an additional 515,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5,228.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 499,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

