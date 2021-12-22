GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.59. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

