GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,051 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

