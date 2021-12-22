Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,738 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 138,701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 404.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.