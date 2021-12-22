Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

