Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,595,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.