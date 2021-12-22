Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 28,814 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPD. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 308,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 234,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $33.09.

