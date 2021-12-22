Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

