Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 4.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chase by 36.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $294,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $938.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

