Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Update

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SVC opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

