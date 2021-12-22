Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKDA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.55. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

