Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 15,977 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

