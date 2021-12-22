Contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 12.54% 22.49% 1.55% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

49.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $372.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.19%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.68 $21.68 million $1.29 6.83 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 41.73 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.