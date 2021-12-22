Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) & American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sturgis Bancorp and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 18.69% N/A N/A American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.28 $6.01 million $2.89 6.40 American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.62 $30.05 million $3.76 10.08

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

