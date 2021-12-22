T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.