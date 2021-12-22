Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.80 ($178.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($177.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €161.60 ($181.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/1/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €153.00 ($171.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/1/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($177.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/1/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/25/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €161.60 ($181.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/19/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €161.60 ($181.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/16/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/12/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($177.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €159.30 ($178.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of LEG stock opened at €121.10 ($136.07) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.76. LEG Immobilien SE has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.