25,016 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

