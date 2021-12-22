Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $577,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

