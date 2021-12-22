Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,956 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Shares of KL opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

