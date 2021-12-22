Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $794,000 Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

