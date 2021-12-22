Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

