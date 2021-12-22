Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,861 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

FDRR opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.