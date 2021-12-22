Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

