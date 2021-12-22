Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

NYSE CI opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

