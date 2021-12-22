Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,465 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after acquiring an additional 308,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

