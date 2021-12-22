State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,971 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

