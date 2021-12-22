Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.