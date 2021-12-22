Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,195 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

