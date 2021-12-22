Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

