WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $880,000 Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock worth $3,205,743. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

