WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,707 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

