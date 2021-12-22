Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

CVAC opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. CureVac has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

