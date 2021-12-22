Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 28,261 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 75.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

