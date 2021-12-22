Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 43.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 120.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General stock opened at $221.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

