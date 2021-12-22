Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $173.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

